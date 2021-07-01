Maddie Paper New Business Support Specialist at Grinnell Chamber

(From the Grinnell Chamber of Commerce Member Message)

Meet Maddy

Hi everyone! I’m so excited to be here. My fiance and I packed up our things and moved here from Coralville on June 1st. I come from a small town between the Quad Cities and Iowa City- Durant, Iowa. It’s a bit smaller than Grinnell- about 1,800 people. My dad is a housing developer and he also runs a small, mom and pop lumber yard, so I’ve always been passionate about small businesses and shopping locally. After high school, I went to the University of Iowa and studied Leadership Communications, Entrepreneurial Management, and Art. That landed me a job as an executive at a large retailer for four years. I got thrown into the corporate setting and had to learn to swim really fast to keep my head above water. Coming out of that job, I gained confidence to lead a team, successfully meet sales and operations standards, and give exceptional customer service to those who visited.

“What brought you to Grinnell?” Is the question I get asked regularly when I meet Grinnellians. My fiance, Chris, graduated dental school from the University of Iowa on June 4th. He is joining the practice at Family Dentistry. We also brought our 7 month old micro-mini bernedoodle, Finnie, with us to Grinnell- I can’t forget about her!

I am excited to join the Chamber part-time as a Business Support Specialist, and look forward to meeting you. If you’re around, please stop in and introduce yourself! Aside from my role with the Chamber, you can also find me on Anna Kayte’s Boutique social media platforms and behind the computer screen for Nobious as a Marketing & Sales Assistant. I am anxious to meet all of you, and I am so eager to jump into this community!

Outside of office hours, you can find me shopping, eating yummy food, & spending time with Chris and Finnie!–Maddy Paper