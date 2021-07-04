Grinnell Mutual’s Fairground Facelift now accepting submissions

June 30, 2021

Grinnell, Iowa — Grinnell Mutual is now accepting submissions for its Fairground Facelift promotion, a project that helps local fairgrounds in its writing territories improve their facilities.

The campaign offers six grants totaling $7,500 to county fairgrounds to help make a lasting impact for the fairground and the people who use it. Since the program began in 2014, Grinnell Mutual has distributed nearly $40,000 in Fairground Facelift funds to fairgrounds across the Midwest.

“We understand the importance of local fairgrounds in communities. Fairgrounds provide a place for community members to interact and gather with each other,” said Grinnell Mutual Director of Advertising and Community Relations Barb Baker. “The Fairground Facelift grant is Grinnell Mutual’s way to help local fairgrounds improve and maintain current facilities.”

Find submission information on Grinnell Mutual’s Fairground Facelift page. We will accept submissions through Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.

Projects must include (or affiliate with) a county fairground and be located in one of the following states: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, or Wisconsin.

“Our intent is to support community members devoted to improving their fairgrounds,” said Baker. “Votes on Grinnell Mutual’s Fairground Facelift page will decide which projects receive Fairground Facelift grants, so we encourage everyone to support the improvement efforts in their communities by voting daily.”

Grinnell Mutual will announce 15 finalists and open public voting on Facebook on Aug. 24, 2021, at noon CT. The public can vote once per day per project.

Voting ends Sept. 2, 2021, at 3 p.m. CT. The grand prize winner will receive $3,000. The two fairgrounds with the next-highest vote totals will earn $1,500 each. The following three highest vote totals will earn $500 each.

To learn more about the Fairground Facelift, visit Grinnell Mutual’s Fairground Facelift page.