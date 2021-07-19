GRINNELLGrinnell NewsHomepage SliderIn Case You Missed Something

Grinnell State Bank announces Board of Directors Changes

Grinnell, Iowa – With the recent passing of Chairman of the Board, F. Addison Jones, the Grinnell State Bank Board of Directors has appointed David A. Jones as Chairman of the Board. In addition, F. Austin Jones has been appointed Board Secretary, and four new Board Members have been appointed: Rusty Jones, Tony Jones, Alyson Jones, and Kelsey (Jones) McCulley.

Current Board Members remain, which include John R. Smith, Fran Conn, Susan Davis, and Kyle Wilcox, as well as consultant to the Board, Roger Roland.

