UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Welcomes New Nurse Anesthetist

UnityPoint Health® – Grinnell Regional Medical Center (GRMC) is pleased to announce the addition of Jack Davenport, CRNA, MS, ARNP, to the hospital’s surgical center. Davenport started on July 12 and joins current anesthesia providers Scott Doyle, CRNA, LenaMarie Johnson, CRNA, and Kathy Ogburn, CRNA.

Davenport earned his bachelor of science in nursing from the University of Iowa – College of Nursing followed by a master of science in nurse anesthesiology from the University of Southern California – Keck School of Medicine.

He has worked in health care since 2006 and has been practicing as a CRNA since 2013, with experience providing anesthesia for a variety of surgical services including general, bariatric, gynecological, urological, orthopedic, pediatric, ENT, robotic, podiatry and colorectal cases.

“I aim to treat all patients the way I would want to be treated or have my family treated in their spot,” says Davenport. “Empathy is an important aspect of the care I provide. I want patients and families to know that I take a lot of pride in my work, in my expertise and in the comfort and safety I provide for my patients.”

Davenport and his wife, Lindsie, and their two children relocated to Grinnell. Originally from Indianola, Iowa, Davenport is happy to join the community and raise his family in Grinnell. In their spare time, they enjoy an active lifestyle with hiking, running and DIY home projects.

Visit unitypoint.org/Grinnell to learn more about health care services for our communities.