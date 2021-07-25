Grinnell Chamber Ambassadors visit Grinnell Arts

Ambassadors had a great visit at Grinnell Area Arts Council today! Monica St Angelo talked about all the current and future programming including; Music in the Park, the Fairfield & SE Iowa exhibit (second image), upcoming Harvey production for the community theater and Studio 6 programming for students starting this fall. We were also able to tour the ongoing renovations to the The The Stew Makerspace with Craig Gibbens which will feature a new workspace, updated woodworking studio, ceramics studio, and metal working shop. Stay tuned for updates on programming, classes and more as they gear up to fully open all spaces early this fall! Gallery hours are currently Wednesday-Friday 11-5 and Saturday 11-1.