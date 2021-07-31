Grinnell Regional Medical Center Radiology Earns Accreditation

Grinnell, IA – July 29, 2021 – UnityPoint Health® – Grinnell Regional Medical Center (GRMC) has been awarded a three-year term of accreditation in mammography as the result of a recent review by the American College of Radiology (ACR).

“The ACR accreditation assures our patients that GRMC will provide quality diagnostic testing while adhering to the highest imaging standards,” says Matt Byrd, RT(N)(CT), CNMT, radiology department manager. “Trust and confidence in our imaging equipment and our technologists’ abilities will help us best serve our community.”

Mammography is a specific type of imaging test that uses a low-dose X-ray system to examine breasts. A mammography exam, called a mammogram, is used to aid in the early detection and diagnosis of breast diseases. It is important to discuss with your doctor when you should begin having regular mammograms. Many breast health experts recommend annual screenings begin at age 40 – or possibly earlier for higher-risk patients or those with a certain family history. To schedule a mammogram at GRMC call (515) 241-6111.

The ACR gold seal of accreditation represents the highest level of image quality and patient safety. It is awarded only to facilities meeting ACR Practice Parameters and Technical Standards after a peer-review evaluation by board-certified physicians and medical physicists who are experts in the field. Image quality, personnel qualifications, adequacy of facility equipment, quality control procedures and quality assurance programs are assessed. The findings are reported to the ACR Committee on Accreditation, which subsequently provides the practice with a comprehensive report that can be used for continuous practice improvement.

The ACR, founded in 1924, is a professional medical society dedicated to serving patients and society by empowering radiology professionals to advance the practice, science and professions of radiological care. The College serves more than 37,000 diagnostic/interventional radiologists, radiation oncologists, nuclear medicine physicians, and medical physicists with programs focusing on the practice of medical imaging and radiation oncology and the delivery of comprehensive health care services.