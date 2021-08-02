SAVE LOCAL LIVES THIS SUMMER BY GIVING BLOOD

DES MOINES, IOWA (July 26, 2021) – LifeServe Blood Center is asking community members to give blood to help patients in local hospitals this summer.

Travel, outdoor fun, boating, and other summer activities can all lead to an increase in traumas in local emergency rooms. Many of these patients will require blood transfusions as part of their treatment or recovery. To ensure blood is available for the predicted increased need, please give blood at an upcoming blood drive in your community! Appointments are required.

Grinnell Community Blood Drive, Tuesday, August 17, 2021 from 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM at Grinnell United Methodist Church, 916 5th Ave..

Brooklyn Community Blood Drive, Wednesday, August 18, 2021 from 12:30 PM – 5:30 PM at Michael J Manatt Center, 105 Jackson Street.

Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.

LifeServe Blood Center is a non-profit, community based blood center that has served the needs of local hospitals and patients in our regions since 1963. As one of the 15 largest blood centers in the country, LifeServe Blood Center is the SOLE provider of blood and blood products to more than 120 hospitals located across Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota. LifeServe is committed to saving lives by providing premier service to volunteer blood donors and access to a safe, quality blood supply for hospitals and patients. Your donation with LifeServe will help save your neighbor, a friend or family member or a stranger on the street. YOUmake a difference in YOUR community.