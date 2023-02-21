Grinnell Regional Medical Center Foundation Board 2023 Update

(GRINNELL, IA – February 21, 2023) UnityPoint Health® – Grinnell Regional Medical Center (GRMC) Foundation welcomes Michael McKeag and Jeff Menary as their newest board members.

McKeag is the president and chief executive officer of ASI Signage Innovations and ImageFirst, LLC located in Grinnell. He grew up in Poweshiek County and has lived south of Montezuma for the past fifteen years.

“I am excited to be actively engaged in the future sustainability of this key infrastructure resource and hopefully be a positive influence as a proud citizen of our community,” says McKeag. “The residents of our county and region must have easy, reliable, and trustworthy access to healthcare services. It currently exists right at our doorstep and it’s vital that service continues to be enhanced.”

Menary resides in Grinnell and is the president and chief executive officer of Grinnell Mutual.

“A thriving community needs to have outstanding medical services which includes the services provided by UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Regional Medical Center,” says Menary. “Health services are one of the pillars of thriving communities and I look forward to providing support and help to maintain and enhance the medical services provided to those within our servicing area.”

McKeag and Menary are welcomed by returning GRMC Foundation Board members: David Cranston, MD; Dennis Day, Secretary/Treasurer; Dawn Disney-Bruggeman; Laura Manatt; Bill Menner; Chad Nath; Debby Pohlson, Chair; and Shannon Reding, Vice Chair.

GRMC Foundation Board members serve a three-year term and can serve up to four consecutive terms. Jessica Dillon, the board’s sole out-going member, completed her service on the Board at the end of 2022 after serving two consecutive terms and serving as the board’s secretary/treasurer in 2022.

UnityPoint Health® – Grinnell Regional Medical Center (GRMC) Foundation is a nonprofit organization governed by a volunteer board who provides guidance for fundraising efforts. The GRMC Foundation informs and educates donors and the local communities regarding the work of UnityPoint Health – Grinnell, while providing encouragement and opportunities to support GRMC’s mission. Financial support to the GRMC Foundation helps maintain quality health care services, equipment and programs with one hundred percent of all gifts staying local to benefit area health care programs and needs.