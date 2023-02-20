Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Celebration Tickets on Sale

GRINNELL, IA – The Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the return of the Annual Celebration on Wednesday, March 8 beginning at 5:30 PM. The event will be hosted at the Grinnell College Golf Course and will feature a refreshed schedule of events. This year’s event is sponsored by the Bill Menner Group, UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Regional Medical Center and Grinnell College.

As part of fundraising efforts this year, the Chamber will host a seated dinner beginning at 6 PM with special guest speaker Jim Thompson, a Downtown Economic Development Specialist with the Iowa Economic Development Authority. Jim notes, “Communities are always what you make of them. When you love your town, it shows every time. Partnerships will always be the secret ingredient.” Jim is passionate about Iowa and supporting rural communities, and never misses an opportunity to leave an audience re-charged. “So much of Jim’s work coincides with that of the Chamber and the projects we have on our radar in the coming year. We are thrilled to welcome Jim to speak with our event attendees,” says Rachael Kinnick, President & CEO of the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce.

Dinner for the evening will be catered by Grinnell College and will feature a tossed lettuce salad, fresh fruit salad, chicken with grape shallot sauce, mashed potatoes and glazed roasted root vegetables, and a choice of devil’s food cake, turtle cheesecake or apple dumplings for dessert. Full event tickets are $55 and include dinner, a drink ticket and registration for the Awards Celebration; a limited number of full event tickets are available.

Following dinner, the Awards Celebration will take place at 7:15 PM. Highlights of the Chamber’s recent work and goals for the upcoming year will be followed by recognizing the achievements of the community and business members. Tickets for the Awards Celebration only are $20 and include complimentary dessert. A cash bar will be available.

Ticket are now on sale and can be purchased by visiting the Chamber’s website at

https://www.grinnellchamber.org/en/events/annual_celebration/annual_celebration_tickets/

Award nominations are open and being accepted for the following categories: ● Business of the Year