Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Celebration Tickets on Sale

GRINNELL, IA – The Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the return of the Annual Celebration on Wednesday, March 8 beginning at 5:30 PM. The event will be hosted at the Grinnell College Golf Course and will feature a refreshed schedule of events. This year’s event is sponsored by the Bill Menner Group, UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Regional Medical Center and Grinnell College.
As part of fundraising efforts this year, the Chamber will host a seated dinner beginning at 6 PM with special guest speaker Jim Thompson, a Downtown Economic Development Specialist with the Iowa Economic Development Authority. Jim notes, “Communities are always what you make of them. When you love your town, it shows every time. Partnerships will always be the secret ingredient.” Jim is passionate about Iowa and supporting rural communities, and never misses an opportunity to leave an audience re-charged. “So much of Jim’s work coincides with that of the Chamber and the projects we have on our radar in the coming year. We are thrilled to welcome Jim to speak with our event attendees,” says Rachael Kinnick, President & CEO of the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce.
Dinner for the evening will be catered by Grinnell College and will feature a tossed lettuce salad, fresh fruit salad, chicken with grape shallot sauce, mashed potatoes and glazed roasted root vegetables, and a choice of devil’s food cake, turtle cheesecake or apple dumplings for dessert. Full event tickets are $55 and include dinner, a drink ticket and registration for the Awards Celebration; a limited number of full event tickets are available.
Following dinner, the Awards Celebration will take place at 7:15 PM. Highlights of the Chamber’s recent work and goals for the upcoming year will be followed by recognizing the achievements of the community and business members. Tickets for the Awards Celebration only are $20 and include complimentary dessert. A cash bar will be available.
Ticket are now on sale and can be purchased by visiting the Chamber’s website at
https://www.grinnellchamber.org/en/events/annual_celebration/annual_celebration_tickets/
Award nominations are open and being accepted for the following categories: ● Business of the Year
○ This business has demonstrated growth in its employment, production, and/or operations and has a substantial history of success. It has a positive social and/or economic impact on the Grinnell area. The recipient must have shown outstanding growth, significant achievements in innovation, and superior community involvement through the commitment of time and resources. The recipient must also be a current Chamber member in good standing
● Restaurant/Retailer of the Year
○ This restaurant, bar or retail business demonstrates exemplary customer service
and excellence in its industry. It has a history of success and contributes to the community through the commitment of time and other resources. The recipient must also be a current Chamber member in good standing
● Service Business of the Year
○ This service business, manufacturer or distributor demonstrates excellence in its
industry by creating innovative programs and initiatives, which allow it to excel in customer service and support. It has a history of success and contributes to the community through the commitment of time and other resources. The recipient must also be a current Chamber member in good standing
● GRINNtogether Awards
○ New this year, the Chamber has added the GRINNtogether Awards. This award
was created as a nod to the positive things – collaboration and community-building efforts – which came out of 2020 and beyond, despite the challenges. This award aims to recognize businesses, organizations, or individuals that have devoted significant time and efforts to making Grinnell a great place to live, learn, work and play.
To submit a nomination, complete a form for each award nomination on the Chamber’s website. Self-nominations are accepted. Businesses and organizations must be a Chamber member in good standing to be eligible for Business of the Year, Restaurant/Retailer of the Year, and Services Business of the Year. The GRINNtogether awards are open to any business, organization or individual in the Grinnell community, regardless of membership status. Current members are listed in the Business Directory at www.getintogrinnell.com. Nominations are due by Wednesday, March 1, 2023.
The Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce is an independent, 501©6 non-profit organization focused on the Grinnell community. The mission of the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce is to advance the economic development, vitality, and growth of the community. For more information on how to join the Chamber or get involved, please visit grinnellchamber.org or call 641-236-6555.