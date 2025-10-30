Grinnell Food Coalition Launches Emergency Appeal in Response to Anticipated SNAP Benefit Suspension

Grinnell, Iowa — The Grinnell Food Coalition (GFC) is calling on the community to take immediate action in response to the anticipated suspension of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits beginning November 1, 2025, due to the ongoing government shutdown.

SNAP supports food purchases for qualified families in Iowa. Funding for the program has decreased in recent years, and new cuts in the budget reconciliation bill—known as the “One Big Beautiful Bill”—are expected to result in $1 billion in losses over the next decade.

With food prices on the rise, local food pantries and meal programs are already facing record-breaking demand. According to the Iowa Hunger Coalition, more than 130,000 Iowa households receive over $45 million per month in SNAP benefits, with the average individual receiving $163 per month—roughly $40.75 per week for food.

In Poweshiek County, 1,125 individuals (575 households) currently receive SNAP benefits totaling more than $180,000 per month. A suspension of these benefits will have an immediate and devastating impact on local families.

GFC’s Emergency Response Plan

The GFC Steering Committee convened an emergency meeting to assess the local impact and coordinate community-based solutions. The coalition will:

Activate emergency food drives through a coordinated media outreach plan

Appeal to private donors for contributions we will use to support community partners working on food insecurity.

Distribute emergency food grants to community food programs, suspending normal application limits to speed response

Double the distribution of food vouchers in November—and continue if needed in December

Emergency Fundraising Goal: $50,000

The Grinnell Food Coalition has set a goal to raise $50,000 through this emergency campaign to meet the growing food needs of Poweshiek County.

“Funds donated to GFC will be put to immediate use,” said Jennifer Cogley, Director of Programs. “We’re working closely with local food pantries, meal programs, and our community partners to ensure that no one in our county goes hungry during this critical time.”

Donations can be made to the Grinnell Food Coalition, a program of the Claude W. and Dolly Ahrens Foundation, at https://ahrensfamilyfoundation.org/grinnelfoodcoalition/

For questions, please contact jennifer@ahrensfamilyfoundation.org.