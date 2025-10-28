Greater Poweshiek Community Foundation and Claude W. & Dolly Ahrens Foundation Kick Off We GIVE 2025 Campaign to Support Local Communities

Grinnell, Iowa – October 24, 2025. The Greater Poweshiek Community Foundation (GPCF) and the Claude W. & Dolly Ahrens Foundation (CDAF) are excited to announce the kickoff of the annual We GIVE 2025 Campaign, a philanthropic initiative designed to address the immediate needs of our neighbors, first responders, veterans, children, and schools in Poweshiek County. This annual campaign connects caring donors with vital causes, reinforcing our commitment to building a brighter, more resilient future for Poweshiek County.

“We are in the community development business and your gift during We GIVE has a broad and immediate impact on causes that are improving the quality of life across Poweshiek County” said Nicole Brua-Behrens, Executive Director of GPCF. “We have added several new funds including The Poweshiek Leadership Program Fund, Grinnell Alliance Fund, the NEST Fund, the Grinnell Empowerment Center Fund – the Robert M. & Susan J. Dimit Scholarship Fund, as well as maintaining many other funds like the Renewed Hope Home Furnishings Fund, and the Montezuma Food Pantry Fund that are a few of the many initiatives our foundations manage which are enhancing the lives of residents and building community.”

The two foundations offer more than 100 funds for donors to support including community-focused grant-making funds, designated endowed funds, scholarships, directed campaigns, and many social support opportunities. Donors that are passionate about food insecurity, housing challenges, supporting educators and students, preserving the environment, childcare, mental health, and recreation opportunities, can find an impactful way to support their cause through the We Give campaign.

The We GIVE 2025 Campaign offers several ways to increase the value of your gift through matching opportunities including:

Glenn and Ginger Sterk will match every dollar contributed to the Dr. Kevin W. Sterk Elementary Student Needs Endowed Fund up to $2,000, providing critical resources for local lower elementary students.

Dr. Brian and Nancy Heineman will match $2 for every $1 donated to six Brooklyn-focused community funds, including the Brooklyn Volunteer Fire Department and the East Poweshiek County Ambulance, up to a combined total of $25,000.

“Our community has always come together in times of need,” said Julie Gosselink, President and CEO of CDAF. “With 66 years of combined experience, CDAF and GPCF remain committed to supporting Poweshiek County’s nonprofits, families, and future leaders. Together, we’re learning how best to serve, and with your help, we’re making real change.”

Whether you support student scholarships, community programs, or emergency services, your gift matters. Your gifts make our community’s story possible. When public resources don’t stretch far enough, donors like you help bridge the gap. The Greater Poweshiek Community Foundation and the Claude W. & Dolly Ahrens Foundation are happy to have served Poweshiek County for over six decades, connecting donors to causes that matter and driving community growth through philanthropy.

Donors may specify which fund or project they wish to support when sending contributions to GPCF, P.O. Box 344, Grinnell, IA, 50112, or CDAF, P.O. Box 284, Grinnell, IA 50112, donating online at www.greaterpcf.org, www.ahrensfamilyfoundation.orgor contacting the Foundation Offices at 641-236-5518. GPCF and the Claude W. and Dolly Ahrens Foundation partner through the Community Support Services program to provide back-office services for programs and donors.