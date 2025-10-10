Grinnell Chamber Of Commerce Homecoming Parade Pictures and Guest Editorial

The following is a guest editorial by Rachael Kinnick, Grinnell Chamber of Commerce, President, CEO.

Pictures by J.o. Parker

Were You There?

Providing business support, building community pride, supporting education and fostering community vitality. This represents 4 pillars within our strategic plan, and I think it’s fair to say that each of these were achieved in one single event last night: the Grinnell-Newburg Homecoming Parade! Were you there? We had record parade entries, the atmosphere was electric, and the community pride was beaming! Events are often curated to achieve as many of these goals as possible, but rarely do we have an activity that achieves all of them in quite the same way – that’s part of what makes this one so special. And of course, the weather cooperating always helps! 😉

How wonderful it is to live in a community where support for our youth is evident and encouraged. But the fun doesn’t end there – I hope you’ll consider supporting the Tigers and the school district tonight as well. If you can’t make it to the festivities in person, you can check it out on the Tiger livestream! Go Tigers!!

— Rachael Kinnick