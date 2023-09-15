Grinnell Chamber & Community Greetings Host New Resident Welcome

GRINNELL, IA – The Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Community Greetings – Grinnell, will host a new event to welcome new residents to the Grinnell community on Tuesday, October 3 from 5-7 PM in Central Park.

The New Resident Welcome is an opportunity for individuals and families who have relocated to Grinnell in the last 12-18 months to learn more about the community, organizations and businesses and meet other residents. This event will be hosted in Central Park under the shelter house with business and organizational booths throughout the park. A free meal for attendees will be provided by the Grinnell Hy-Vee. Residents interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP on the chamber’s website:www.grinnellchamber.org/en/events/new_resident_welcome/

“We’ve long been hearing from employers and new community members the desire for a way to learn even more about the community and the services provided. Community Greetings – Grinnell is a great first step and we really want to expand on the work they’re doing,” says Rachael Kinnick, President/CEO of the Grinnell Chamber. “Hosting an event is the next level to bring people together and help ensure they are aware of all the great things Grinnell has to offer. Our hope is that this event will not only provide a way for newcomers to connect with one another, but become more involved and engaged in upcoming activities and organizations around the community.”

Organizations and businesses interested in having a booth at the event are encouraged to sign up. Each booth registration includes one free meal with additional meals available for purchase. Non-profit organizations may register for $20, businesses who are a current Community Greetings – Grinnell sponsor can register for $30 and all other for-profit businesses can register for $40. A limited number of for-profit vendor spaces are available. Interested parties can register on the Chamber’s website athttps://www.grinnellchamber.org/en/events/new_resident_welcome/new_resident_welco me_vendor_registration/