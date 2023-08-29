Grinnell Chamber Ambassadors Visit Future Home of Grinnell School of Music

Currently, Grinnell School of Music is operating out of the space that previously was home to Studio E Grinnell on Broad Street. They currently have 7 teachers instructing 40 students in lessons. Students range from ages 0 (Music Together program) to retirement age. They are at capacity for the number of students and lessons they can offer at their current space and are planning to expand in a new space at 750 5th Ave (old Michael’s Space).

Bustin shared more about the vision for the space which includes a large group classroom, and smaller rooms for individual lessons. This will allow for a variety of group classes to be held along with more space for individual lessons to be held throughout the day and into the evening. With the expanded capacity for students, Bustin hopes to attract more area musicians to provide lessons. At this time, they offer piano, guitar, ukulele, violin and voice lessons but hope to expand these offerings to include things like percussion and electric guitar lessons which aren’t feasible in the current space.