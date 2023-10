Grinnell Chamber Ambassadors meet interim G-NCS Superintendent

Barber also discussed the upcoming vote to renew the Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL) this November. The PPEL has been in place since 1997 and was approved before that as a “school house tax”. Renewal of this level would allow the district to be authorized to continue the levy for 10 years. Voter-approved PPEL provides just over $500,000 annually and is used for things such as transportation, sports and music equipment, grounds expenses, building improvements and more. Barber will host two informational sessions, Monday, Oct 23 and Wednesday, Nov 1 from 6-6:30 PM at Drake Community Library for folks interested in learning more. You can also find more details on the district website: https://www.grinnell-k12.org/…/display.v/ART/65021af0a09ae