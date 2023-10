Ambassadors welcomed new business and new member Cleanfoodfix Wellness Studio this morning with a ribbon cutting. Owners Rachel Hansen and Hannah O’Polka shared more about their health and wellness journey that led them to start the studio, gave a tour of the facility, and shared information about membership and services.

Rachel and Hannah have a combined 24 years of health care service and nearly 10 years of nutritional and fitness coaching. They are both passionate about preventative medicine and helping people but also want to flip the script on what it means to eat well and maintain a healthy lifestyle. As Hannah mentioned, “it’s not a lifestyle without the life part”. Their goal is to meet their members where they are at in their wellness journey. Their nutritional and training philosophy focuses on what’s right for the season of life their clients are in and making sure everything is in balance.