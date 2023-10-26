Final Bucket Course of the Fall November 1 President Harris presents “The Middle Ages Today: how medieval culture continues to move the modern imagination.”

Anne Harris, President of Grinnell College, will present the final Bucket Course lecture of the fall on November 1 in the Caulkins Room of the Drake Community Library from 10:00-11:30 a.m. Her topic is “The Middle Ages Today: how medieval culture continues to move the modern imagination.” Admission is free and open to the public. No registration is required.

Regarding the lecture, Harris says, “In our time together, we’ll explore several images and texts from the Middle Ages (300-1500 CE) that continue to inspire imagination, debate, and curiosity today.”

Harris holds a bachelor’s degree in art history and classical languages from Agnes Scott College where she earned Phi Beta Kappa honors. She received her master’s and doctoral degrees in art history from the University of Chicago. She was appointed the 14th president of Grinnell College in July 2020 following a unanimous vote by the Board of Trustees. Working with Trustees and stakeholders across campus, she recently led the College to enact a “no loan” financial aid policy that meets full demonstrated need.

Members of the sponsoring Community Education Cooperative include Grinnell Regional Medical Center, Grinnell College, Drake Community Library, Grinnell-Newburg School District, Grinnell Area Arts Council, Mayflower Community, Grinnell Education Partnership, Read to Lead, and Iowa Valley Community College. Videos of previous Bucket Courses are available on the YouTube channel Grinnell Community Education Cooperative.

For more information, contact Judy Hunter, judy586@gmail.com.