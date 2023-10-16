Announcing Steve Langerud’s Retirement and Kellie McGriff’s Promotion as Mayflower Community Executive Director

Grinnell, Iowa – Following five years as the Executive Director of Mayflower Homes, Inc. Steve Langerud has retired and transitioned the role to Kellie McGriff, BSN, NHA effective October 10, 2023. In addition to Executive Director, McGriff will continue her current role as Nursing Home Administrator.

During his tenure, Langerud utilized his experience as a trusted thinking partner and workplace culture consultant to lead a strategic planning effort supporting Mayflower’s long-term goals, while navigating the effects of the global pandemic and a derecho storm.

“Mayflower has benefitted from Steve’s ability to envision a Mayflower that is strong enough to move into the next 75 years.” says Theresa Pagliai, former Chair, Mayflower Board of Trustees. “He is a bridge builder; he’s been able to see the big picture and translate what’s important to an organization, to its budget, and to its strategic plan. He’s shown us the ability to reframe situations and people’s stories to deliver the best outcome.”

As Kellie McGriff transitioned into the Executive Director role this month, McGriff is no stranger to the Mayflower Community. After two decades in senior care leadership positions and obtaining a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and a National Nursing Home Administrator’s license from the State of Iowa, McGriff returned to Mayflower five years ago to serve as the Mayflower Administrator alongside Langerud.

“I am thrilled to share that my trusted colleague and friend, Kellie McGriff, will be the new Executive Director of Mayflower Homes, Inc.” says Langerud. “Kellie lives the Mayflower mission every day with her innovative leadership in operations and future direction of the Mayflower. Kellie’s leadership roles with industry leading organizations outside the Mayflower support Kellie’s nuanced understanding of this industry both operationally and politically.”

“The Board of Trustees is unanimous in its support for Kellie,” says Jim Ramsey, incoming Chair, Mayflower Board of Trustees. “Her depth of experience in the healthcare industry and collaborative leadership style will position Mayflower to flourish for years to come.”

McGriff currently serves on the Iowa Health Care Quality Partners (IHCQP) and is active with the Iowa Health Care Association (IHCA) as an advocate for legislative, reimbursement issues, and quality care for senior living. At Mayflower Homes, Inc., McGriff has led innovation initiatives around community life and well-being, technology transformation, business and finance policy and systems, health care systems, and employee wellness.

“Kellie is a tremendous choice to carry out the next chapter in Mayflower’s legacy,” says Brent Willett, President and CEO, Iowa Health Care Association. “I have worked with her for years and know how committed she is to her residents and the community at large.”

Located in Grinnell, Iowa, the Mayflower Community began in 1950 as a ministry of the United Church of Christ and has evolved to a life plan community offering independent living, assisted living, and skilled nursing care for adults over the age of 55. More than 250 people live in the Mayflower Community’s patio homes, independent living apartments, assisted living, and health center. More information is available at mayflowerhomes.com, or by calling 641-236-6151.

Steve Langerud