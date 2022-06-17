Compassionate Nurse Celebrated at Medical Center

Grinnell, IA – June 15, 2022 – UnityPoint Health® – Grinnell Regional Medical Center (GRMC) was proudly honored medical/surgical team member, Abby Williams-Cleary, RN, BSN with The DAISY Award®. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s mission to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care that nurses provide patients and families every day.

An excerpt from the nomination reads, “I’ve had 17 surgeries and hands down, Abby is the BEST nurse I’ve ever had the privilege to take care of me. She puts her whole heart into her career and she shows it in every way. The positive experience I had with her will remain with me forever. She’s an absolute ROCK STAR!”

Williams-Cleary was surrounded by her team members and leaders during the DAISY award presentation during Nurses’ Week in May.

The DAISY Foundation is a nonprofit organization established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes by members of his family. Barnes died in 1999 at the age of 33 from complications of an auto-immune disease. DAISY is an acronym for “diseases attacking the immune system.”

Congratulations to Williams-Cleary for this prestigious honor. To recognize a nurse who has gone above and beyond, visit https://www.unitypoint.org/grinnell/recognize-your-nurse.aspx. For more information about The DAISY Award, visit http://DAISYfoundation.org.