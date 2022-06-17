Ambassadors welcome UnityPoint at Home to the Chamber.

Ambassadors were able to officially welcome UnityPoint at Home (formerly Grinnell Regional Home Care & Hospice) to the Chamber. They joined the Chamber over a year ago but have been unable to host visitors due to the pandemic. UnityPoint at Home specializes in home and hospice care servicing Poweshiek, Jasper, and Marshall county residents.

Home Care services support all UPH transitions from hospital to home and include goal oriented health plans to get people to their ideal level of function with personal care, disease management, physical therapy, and more.

Hospice care focuses on care for your loved one when there is no longer a cure for their illness. Their team supports not only the individual but also families. Family support continues for over a year after a loved one passes though support groups, phone calls, mailings, and visits.

Ambassadors also learned about volunteer opportunities to help with everything from office and admin work to in-home support for patients doing things like reading, singing, visiting with patients and their families and more. They’re currently seeking volunteers with military experience along with those who have a certified therapy dog or a dog they’re interested in getting certified.

If you’re interested in learning more about home care and hospice services, volunteering, or just aren’t sure what type of care you need, their team is ready and willing to assist you. The number one feedback they hear from families is that they wish they had started this process earlier. You can call them at 641-236-0403, visit their website at unitypoint.org/homecare/grinnell or stop in their office at 704 Industrial Ave Suite 101.

Pictured:

Back L-R: Frank Appleton – Hospice Volunteer, Trent Arment – MCG – Mahaska Communication Group, Matt Moyer – Bayer Crop Science, Stephanie Klimesh – Home Health RN, Jeff Finch – Wes Finch Auto Plaza, Charlie Isaac – Theisen’s, Rachael Kinnick – Grinnell Chamber

Middle: Cassidy – Grinnell Chamber Intern, Ashley Symbol – Lincoln Savings Bank, Donna Fisher – UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Regional Medical Center Foundation, Sheree Andrews – Hospice & Home Health medical social worker, Ashley Hamilton – Home Health RN, Kimberlyn Messer – Admin Asst Manager, Hannah Warnell, Iowa Realty, Lisa Cirks – Cirks Financial Services, Dorothy Spriggs – Carriage House Bed & Breakfast, Whitney Bair Crawford, Agent with New York Life

Front: Marissa Pronschinske – Grinnell Chamber, Allie Brandenburg – MCG, Briana Gaunt – Community 1st Credit Union, Elizabeth Bos – Home Health RN, DeeDee Werner – Admin Asst, Angie Wilson – Hospice Clinical Supervisor, Carissa Grother – Home Health Clinical Supervisor Jennifer Havens – UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Regional Medical Center, Kristi Chedester – Home Hospice RN