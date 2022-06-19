Seeland Park Announces Its Summer Tour of Homes – Sunday, June 26

(Grinnell, IA – June 17, 2022) Seeland Park, an active 55+ Life Plan Community located on the east side of Grinnell, invites the public to its Summer Tour of Homes on Sunday, June 26, from 1:30 to 4:00 PM. Seeland Park currently has four residences listed for sale as well as four lots available for anyone interested in building their perfect retirement home!

Those who attend the Tour of Homes will be able to see a variety of floor plans and home sizes including a 2120 sq ft single-family home, two 1750 sq ft duplexes, a 1250 sq ft duplex, and three 772 sq ft apartments (one with a garage). Four of the homes open for tour are currently listed for sale and additional information about their features, as well as sample floor plans, can be found at www.seelandpark.com or by googling “Seeland Park available homes.”

The following residents are also showing their furnished homes during the tour: Mike & Kae Beck at 700 Pine Valley Drive, Marvin & Carol Stone at 828 Turnberry Drive, and Bob & Ruth Samson at 836 Maple Street.

Visitors are also invited to stop by the Social Center located on the northwest side of St. Francis Manor to enjoy refreshments.

Seeland Park is part of St. Francis Manor’s 31-acre Life Plan Community which offers independent living, home health care, rehabilitative services, assisted living, skilled nursing, and long-term care, enabling residents to age in place should their healthcare needs change. Seeland Park’s independent living residents enjoy a maintenance-free lifestyle in 145 ground-level homes and a variety of services, activities, events and fitness classes that help to keep them mentally, physically and socially active.

