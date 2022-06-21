Grinnell Regional Medical Center Hospital Trustees Receive IHA Certification

(Grinnell, IA – June 8, 2022) UnityPoint Health® – Grinnell Regional Medical Center’s (GRMC) Board of Directors, also referred to as trustees, functions to provide guidance and support to the medical center and affiliated clinics. The volunteer board members are dedicated to local health care and governance at GRMC.

Three GRMC trustees completed the Iowa Hospital Association’s (IHA) Trustee Education Certification and joined the newly certified trustee class of 2022. Jake Boyer, PA-C, physician at UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Family Practice Clinic; Rachael Kinnick, Secretary, Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce President & CEO; and Henry W. Morisada Rietz, Ph.D., Grinnell College Professor of Religious Studies, demonstrate their commitment to GRMC and hospital governance best practices with the completion of the IHA certification program.

Boyer, Kinnick and Rietz join Darwin Copeman, Chair Elect and Treasurer, retired CEO of Jewelers Mutual Insurance Company; Sally Lang, Chair, retired licensing manager for Deere & Company; Allan F. Maly, retired from AT&T and Bell Laboratories and from European Council of International Schools; and Sarah Smith, Program and Communication Manager at Grinnell College Office of Community Enhancement and Engagement, fellow GRMC trustees who maintained their IHA certification in 2022.

“We are fortunate to have an amazing group of trustees support local healthcare through their dedication to GRMC,” says Jennifer Havens, RN, MHA, FACHE, chief executive officer at GRMC. “This certification is a great example of their commitment to following best practices in the board room. They each bring their local and professional expertise and passion to GRMC and help us carry out our mission to improve the health of the people and communities we serve.”

The IHA created the Hospital Board and Trustee Certification program to help hospitals use governance best practices, promote the coordination of care and the best use of resources. Trustees complete a Basic Certification Form, including knowledge of hospital services, board member selection/election process and hospital bylaws, and 12 hours of continuing board education. Trustees renewing their certification complete 12 hours of continuing board education over a two-year period, with education hours submitted annually.

For more information about the GRMC Board of Directors including a full listing of trustees, visit

unitypoint.org/Grinnell/board-of-directors.