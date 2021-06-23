Chamber Ambassadors Welcome New Member

Ambassadors welcomed new member Big Hearts 4 Tiny Hands to the Chamber this week! Board Members Jenny Bos and Jessie Lacaeyse shared with the group how their organization helps support area families who have babies in the NICU. Support for these families comes in a variety of options including gift cards for families, NICU bags that include hats, water cups, coloring books, and more and a support network through the BH4TH family. This grassroots effort relies on a 100% volunteer board and donations from the community. The only requirement they have for the families they help is that they have a tie to Poweshiek County. They’ve already done a number of successful fundraising events this year including a drive through a pancake breakfast fundraiser with the Brooklyn Ruritan Club and their Easter “Egg Your Yard” event where they hid eggs in 46 yards in Poweshiek County with more events to come! You can find out more about the organization, how to volunteer, donate and stay up to date with the families they help through their Facebook page.