Chamber Ambassadors Celebrate Two New Members

Today Ambassadors did a double ribbon cutting to welcome Pow.Co. Studio + Boutique and She’s Got Your Back LLC. Both are located in the newly remodeled building at 1109 West Street, near the corner of 6th Ave & Highway 146..
Pow Co Studio + Boutique is owned by Shianne Arp and offers esthetician services. From facians and chemical peels to full body sugaring (a form of waxing) Shianne can help your skin look and feel its best. Shianne works with each customer to address issues from fine lines to acne and rosacea to hair and more. She can create a course of treatment or offer a one-off relaxing option. You can find a list of all her services and book an appointment online: skinbyshi.glossgenius.com
She’s Got Your Back is owned by Angela Bakula who is a licensed massage therapist. She offers Swedish massage (with varying levels of pressure) Thai massage (which is great for stretching tight muscles), cupping, hot stone massage and pregnancy massage. With 30, 60 and 90 minutes sessions, Angela will work with you to develop a plan to address any pain or injury issues. She’s Got Your Back is open 9:30 AM to 7 PM Tuesday-Friday and Saturday 9:30 AM to 3:00 PM. You can find a list of all her services and book an appointment online:https://www.massagebook.com/…/she-s-got-your-back…
