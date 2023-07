Chamber Ambassadors Celebrate Two New Members

She’s Got Your Back is owned by Angela Bakula who is a licensed massage therapist. She offers Swedish massage (with varying levels of pressure) Thai massage (which is great for stretching tight muscles), cupping, hot stone massage and pregnancy massage. With 30, 60 and 90 minutes sessions, Angela will work with you to develop a plan to address any pain or injury issues. She’s Got Your Back is open 9:30 AM to 7 PM Tuesday-Friday and Saturday 9:30 AM to 3:00 PM. You can find a list of all her services and book an appointment online: https://www.massagebook.com/…/she-s-got-your-back…