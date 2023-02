Ambassadors Learn About Davis School Student Led Food Drive

Ambassadors loved visiting with Davis Elementary students today. We learned about their student-led food drive they’ve been hosting as part of a service-based learning project. After discussing and researching many community initiatives, the students decided to focus on hunger. They learned the difference between hunger and being hungry, how our local food pantry operates, how transportation issues play into food access, how to create and work in committees and skills like phone etiquette, website design, flyer and script creation, how to do media interviews and more. They set up 4 different committees including: Hy-Vee Committee, Community Committee, Media Committee, and Davis Committee. They learned from community partners like MICA, Grinnell College, Grinnell Food Coalitio n, The Iowa Kitche n, and Tiger Packs.