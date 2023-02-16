Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce Announces the return of the Annual Celebration

GRINNELL, IA – The Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the return of the Annual Celebration on Wednesday, March 8. The event will be hosted at the Grinnell College Golf Course and will feature a refreshed schedule of events. More details on the event and tickets will be forthcoming. This year’s event is sponsored by the Bill Menner Group, UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Regional Medical Center and Grinnell College.

As part of the Chamber’s Annual Celebration, the Awards Presentation will recognize the achievements of our community and business members. Nominations are now open for the following awards:

● Business of the Year

○ This business has demonstrated growth in its employment, production, and/or

operations and has a substantial history of success. It has a positive social and/or economic impact on the Grinnell area. The recipient must have shown outstanding growth, significant achievements in innovation, and superior community involvement through the commitment of time and resources.

● Restaurant/Retailer of the Year

○ This restaurant, bar or retail business demonstrates exemplary customer

service and excellence in its industry. It has a history of success and contributes to the community through the commitment of time and other resources.

● Service Business of the Year

○ This service business, manufacturer or distributor demonstrates excellence in

its industry by creating innovative programs and initiatives, which allow it to excel in customer service and support. It has a history of success and contributes to the community through the commitment of time and other resources.

● GRINNtogether Awards

○ New this year, the Chamber has added the GRINNtogether Awards. We created

this award as a nod to the positive things – collaboration and community-building efforts – we saw come out of 2020, despite the challenges. This award aims to recognize businesses, organizations, or individuals that have devoted significant time and efforts to making Grinnell a great place to live, learn, work and play.