Veterans Remembrance Celebration at St. Francis Manor

(Grinnell, IA – November 10, 2022) A Veterans Remembrance Program was held on Wednesday, November 9, to honor veterans living on the St. Francis Manor campus. Approximately 80 St. Francis Manor residents, Hammond Center for Assisted Living tenants and Seeland Park residents attended the program that featured guest speaker retired Army Lieutenant Colonel Tom Tish who was associated with the United States Army for 48 years. During his career, Tom was stationed at many locations within the continental United States, Vietnam, Alaska and Germany. Following Tom’s retirement from active duty after 23 years, he spent another 25 years as a defense contractor employee with the Army.

American Legion representative Eric Hartz presented a flag to Dave Latcham in honor of his father’s, John Latcham, service in the United States Army as a Corporal from 1951 until 1957 during the Korean War. John was a former Hammond Center for Assisted Living tenant and St. Francis Manor resident who passed away on June 28, 2022. Dave shared about his father and mentioned that their trip together on the Honor Flight was a great experience and encouraged others to take part in an Honor Flight. Hammond Center tenant and Air Force veteran Bill Wilson presented a military quilt he made to Dave in memory of John Latcham. According to Bill, he and John developed a friendship during their time as tenants at the Hammond Center and enjoyed sharing war stories.

Pianist Barb Tininenko played the official anthem for each branch of the armed services while attendees stood in recognition of the branch in which they or a loved one had served. The program also included reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance, singing of the “Star Spangled Banner” and playing of “Taps” by American Legion representative Rod Carlson. Those in attendance enjoyed light hors d’oeuvres and beverages provided by the Culinary Department after the program.

For more information about St. Francis Manor’s Life Plan Community, visit www.stfrancismanor.com or call (641) 236-7592.

American Legion representative Rod Carlson; Dave Latcham, Army veteran John Latcham’s son; Hammond Center for Assisted Living tenant and Air Force veteran Bill Wilson; Dianna Kelting, John Latcham’s daughter and American Legion representative Eric Hartz.

Seeland Park resident and guest speaker retired Army Lieutenant Colonel Tom Tish shared about his 23 years of active duty in the United States Army.Attendees stood in recognition of the armed services branch in which they or a loved one had served.

Attendees stood in recognition of the armed services branch in which they or a loved one had served. Pictured standing are those representing the Army.

Seeland Park veterans Bob Ryan and Lavern Lidtka are pictured with their spouses. L-R: Colleen Lidtka, Bob & Janet Ryan and Lavern Lidtka.