UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Leverages Cutting-Edge Neoprobe® Technology to Enhance Local Breast Cancer Care

(GRINNELL, IA – June 25, 2024) UnityPoint Health® – Grinnell is proud to announce the availability of the Neoprobe® Gamma Detection System technology by Mammotome.

Anna Mensing, MD, a general and breast surgeon at the Grinnell General Surgery and Weight Loss Surgery Clinic, is now utilizing Neoprobe to provide patients with a more precise and personalized approach to their breast cancer diagnosis and treatment.

“We are excited to be able to offer Neoprobe to our patients. This technology is a game-changer in breast cancer care, and we are committed to providing our community with the most advanced treatment options available,” says Dr. Mensing.

What is a Neoprobe?

A Neoprobe is an imaging device surgeons use to pinpoint cancerous tissue during surgery. This innovative technology allows Dr. Mensing to gain a clearer picture of affected tissue tumor during surgery, leading to improved diagnosis and treatment planning for breast cancer patients.

Benefits for Patients:

Enhanced Accuracy: Neoprobe provides a more accurate view of the affected tissue, potentially leading to a more precise and less invasive surgery. This can also lead to lower complications and better patient outcomes.

Personalized Care: By offering a clearer picture, the Neoprobe allows for a more personalized treatment plan tailored to each patient's specific needs.

Local Access to Cutting-Edge Care: UnityPoint Health – Grinnell understands the importance of convenient access to high-quality health care. By offering the Neoprobe technology locally, patients can receive advanced care close to home, reducing stress and travel burdens.

Dr. Mensing is dedicated to partnering with a local team of specialists to create a personalized treatment plan aligned with each patients’ needs and goals to ensure they feel empowered, supported and in control. To learn more, talk with a primary care provider or call the UnityPoint Health – Grinnell General Surgery and Weight Loss Surgery Clinic at (641) 236-4323.

Photo: Anna Mensing, MD, general and breast surgeon, using the Neoprobe in surgery.

About UnityPoint Health – Grinnell

UnityPoint Health® – Grinnell is a nonprofit and non-tax supported rural health care provider serving more than 40,000 residents in a six-county rural area of east central Iowa. UnityPoint Health – Grinnell includes Grinnell Regional Medical Center -a 49-bed hospital- as well as the Manatt Walk-In Clinic, Grinnell Family Practice, Montezuma Medical Clinic, Public Health, UnityPoint at Home and UnityPoint Hospice. It is comprised of physicians and allied health care professionals who provide an array of services from birth to end-of-life. Specialties include bariatric surgery; emergency medicine; family medicine; general surgery; geriatric medicine; internal medicine; laboratory and imaging services; maternal health; obstetrics/gynecology; orthopedics; otolaryngology; pain management; pathology; podiatry; and physical, occupational and speech therapy. Visiting specialists in multiple concentrations provide additional specialty care for area residents. For more information, visit unitypoint.org/Grinnell.