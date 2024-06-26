Donate to the GRMC Foundation Annual Fund Drive

(Grinnell, IA – June 25, 2024) UnityPoint Health® – Grinnell Regional Medical Center (GRMC) Foundation is kicking off its 2024 Annual Fund Drive. Philanthropy provides critical assistance to the hospital and clinics for the purchase of new equipment, training for team members and program support to help GRMC fulfill its mission of improving the health of the people and communities it serves.

“Philanthropic dollars can impact a single life as well as the lives of many in our communities,” says Donna Fischer, GRMC Foundation’s Director of Development.

Lisa is an example of how one life was impacted by the care provided by GRMC’s team. A few months after moving to Grinnell to be near family, Lisa faced a severe health crisis. Experiencing intense breathlessness, she visited UnityPoint Health – Grinnell’s Manatt Walk-In Clinic assuming she had a viral illness.

Upon arrival, Angelique Deright, ARNP, FNP-BC, quickly recognized the severity of Lisa’s condition. She conducted an assessment, including a chest x-ray and bloodwork and swiftly directed Lisa to the GRMC emergency department. A CT scan revealed pneumonia in both lungs compounded by asthma, leading to immediate hospitalization. During her ten-day stay at GRMC, Lisa was profoundly touched by the compassionate care she received from the entire medical team.

Reflecting on her experience, Lisa expressed deep gratitude for all the team members and specifically Deright, whom she credited with saving her life.

“If I had been home asleep when that happened, I would not have received help in time,” says Lisa. “The staff were incredibly kind and supportive. They would sit and talk with me during the night and even pray for me. I can’t say enough about everyone.”

Lisa’s journey highlights the exceptional care she received from the entire UnityPoint Health – Grinnell team. She found a community during her time of adversity, and GRMC’s supporters are also now part of her community because donations have made possible many advancements of service and technology used to help Lisa recover and be able to return home.

“Every day our donors have an impact in the care GRMC provides to the communities we serve, says Fischer. “Lisa is one of thousands of patients seen in our clinic, emergency department or inpatient unit every year who benefit from the improvements made possible through donations to the GRMC Foundation.”

Supporters can choose to designate their gift to a specific department or program, to the current capital campaign – Delivering Our Future, to the general fund for the greatest need at a given time or to the GRMC Endowment to be invested for the future needs of the hospital. Most importantly, every dollar donated stays local to support the patients, team members and communities of UnityPoint Health – Grinnell.

Philanthropic support is especially important to rural hospitals and helps ensure the healthcare needs of the UnityPoint Health – Grinnell patients and communities can be met close to home. Donate online at https://give.unitypoint.org/give/574103/#!/donation/checkout or mail donations to GRMC Foundation, 210 4thAvenue, Grinnell, IA 50112. For additional information, call (641) 236-2079 or email donna.fischer@unitypoint.org.

About the Grinnell Regional Medical Center Foundation

UnityPoint Health® – Grinnell Regional Medical Center (GRMC) Foundation is a nonprofit organization, governed by a volunteer board, who provides guidance for fundraising efforts to enhance philanthropic activities that support UnityPoint Health – Grinnell. The Foundation supports GRMC’s mission of improving the health of the people and communities it serves. Contributions to the GRMC Foundation help support rural health care services from birth to end-of-life for more than 40,000 residents in a six-county area of east central Iowa. For more information, visit uph.link/GrinnellFoundation