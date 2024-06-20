Poweshiek Iowa Development Welcomes New Executive Director Dan Nieland

Grinnell, IA – June 20, 2024 Poweshiek Iowa Development (Pow 1-80) is thrilled to announce the appointment of Dan Nieland as its new Executive Director. With a strong background in economic development and a passion for community growth, Nieland brings fresh perspectives and a strategic vision to our organization.

“We are excited to have Dan Nieland join our team,” said Brian Manatt, Chair of Poweshiek lowa Development. “His leadership and expertise will be instrumental in driving sustainable economic growth and ensuring a brighter future for all residents.”

Dan Nieland has worked in economic development for over a decade, both in the public and private sectors. His experience includes fostering business partnerships, attracting investment, and implementing sustainable growth strategies. Nieland’s commitment to community wellbeing aligns perfectly with our mission to create job opportunities and enhance the quality of life in Poweshiek County.

“I am incredibly excited to build on the economic foundation that Pow I-80 has built over the years,” said Nieland. “There is incredible potential in Poweshiek County to both retain, grow, and expand the business community. Many communities in lowa would be jealous of all the things the area has to offer. I can’t wait to hit the ground running.”

Nieland holds a master’s degree with an emphasis on Public Management and has previously served as a small business education specialist with Iowa State University (ISU) Extension & Outreach. In that role, he worked with small businesses throughout lowa to start, grow, repair, and /or sell their business. He also worked for ISU Extension & Outreach in Jasper County as their community and economic development coordinator, where he planned, coordinated, and facilitated small business training and events to foster economic activity. “Nieland’s dedication to collaboration, innovation, and community engagement will undoubtedly benefit our organization and the entire county,” said Delphina Baumann, chair of the Hiring Committee.

“His experience and ability to build partnerships with and across other community and economic development organizations stood out as a big plus during the hiring process.”

Poweshiek Iowa Development is Poweshiek County’s economic development agency. It is dedicated to fostering economic growth, innovation, and prosperity in the region by leveraging partnerships and strategic initiatives. Poweshiek lowa Development aims to create a vibrant and sustainable economic ecosystem for businesses and residents alike.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Delphina Baumann Board Member Poweshiek Iowa Development (641) 821-0303 or info@powi80.net