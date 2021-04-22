UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Hosts Blood Drive, May 12

Donations today can save lives tomorrow.

Grinnell, IA – April 22, 2020 – UnityPoint Health® – Grinnell Regional Medical Center (GRMC) is partnering with LifeServe Blood Center to host a mobile blood drive on Wednesday, May 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The LifeServe Bloodmobile will be parked in GRMC’s northeast employee parking lot at the corner of 4th Ave. and Reed St. in Grinnell. To schedule an appointment to donate, please visit this unique link or go to the GRMC Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/GrinnellRegional) for the registration link and event details.

To help ensure the safety of blood donors and team members during the COVID-19 pandemic, LifeServe is enforcing several precautionary measures.

Appointments are required. Individuals who do not have an appointment will not be able to give blood.

Blood donors should pre-screen themselves for fever prior to donation appointments.

Only donors with temperatures under 99.5 will be allowed to donate.

Blood donors are required to wear a mask for the duration of their appointment. Donors who do not have a mask will be provided one.

Blood donation with LifeServe is a quick and painless process. The entire donation experience only takes about an hour. LifeServe also shares the following perks of giving blood:

Save lives – one pint of whole, donated blood can save up to three lives.

Donors needed – less than 10 percent of the eligible U.S. population donates blood annually.

Mini physical – donors can find out their blood type, blood pressure, pulse, temperature and hemoglobin (iron) levels.

Oil change – the body replaces donated blood with fresh blood; consider donating an oil change for your body.

For additional information about LifeServe Blood Centers, please visit https://www.lifeservebloodcenter.org/.