Grinnell Farmers Market announces 2021 season start dates and begins accepting vendor applications

GRINNELL – The Grinnell Farmers Market will begin the 2021 season on Thursday, May 13th from 3-6PM and Saturday, May 15th from 10AM – noon. Vendor application for both full time and part time vendors are being accepted for both Thursday and Saturday markets. Grinnell Farmers Market is organized by the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce and is presented by Grinnell Mutual with additional partnerships with Grinnell College and UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Regional Medical Center

Market Set Up

Market will again be held at the corner of 4th and Broad Street. Vendors will have additional spacing between booths to help maintain distance between vendors and between customers. At least 3 hand sanitizing stations will be available for customer and vendor use at market. These stations will be located at the entrance and exit of the market along with one in the middle. All will have signage encouraging people to sanitize their hands when they enter and exit the market. Vendors are strongly encouraged to sanitize their hands frequently.

Vendors

Application for Thursday and Saturday full and part time vendors are now being accepted. The Grinnell Farmers Market is a 100% producer grown or made market, meaning that all items for sale must be entirely grown or made by the vendor or immediate family members in Iowa. Those interested in playing music or providing an educational or artistic activity at market should reach out to the Chamber to check availability.

Vendors will be required to abide by the following rules:

● Face Masks: Vendors will be required to properly wear masks or shields while interacting with

other vendors or customers at market. Chamber staff will have disposable face masks available

to those who need them.

● Use Hand Sanitizer/Wash: Vendors will be encouraged to use hand sanitizer or wash their

hands a frequently as possible during market.

● Samples: Food samples will be allowed at the market. Samples must be individually packaged

by the vendor and be handed to the customer by the vendor.

● Point to Pick: Vendors will be able to decide if they'd like to implement a point to pick rule for

their booth. Chamber staff will create signage and promote messaging to customer to check for signage or with vendors before touching products.

their booth. Chamber staff will create signage and promote messaging to customer to check for signage or with vendors before touching products.

Online Market

In an effort to expand access to customers, an online option to order or shop the market products is available for the 2021 market. Using the website, GrinnellToGo.com, each vendor may choose to make their own profile and list their products. Customers will be able to order products online and pay with a



debit or credit card. Customers wishing to use SNAP, DUFB or Grinnell Grocery Vouchers will check the “pay at store” options.

Customer Expectations

We have implemented the following customer expectations to help maintain safety of all market participants. We ask that customers abide by these expectations to the best of their ability.