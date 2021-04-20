Grinnell Farmers Market announces 2021 season start dates and begins accepting vendor applications

GRINNELL – The Grinnell Farmers Market will begin the 2021 season on Thursday, May 13th from 3-6PM and Saturday, May 15th from 10AM – noon. Vendor application for both full time and part time vendors are being accepted for both Thursday and Saturday markets. Grinnell Farmers Market is organized by the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce and is presented by Grinnell Mutual with additional partnerships with Grinnell College and UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Regional Medical Center
Market Set Up
Market will again be held at the corner of 4th and Broad Street. Vendors will have additional spacing between booths to help maintain distance between vendors and between customers. At least 3 hand sanitizing stations will be available for customer and vendor use at market. These stations will be located at the entrance and exit of the market along with one in the middle. All will have signage encouraging people to sanitize their hands when they enter and exit the market. Vendors are strongly encouraged to sanitize their hands frequently.
Vendors
Application for Thursday and Saturday full and part time vendors are now being accepted. The Grinnell Farmers Market is a 100% producer grown or made market, meaning that all items for sale must be entirely grown or made by the vendor or immediate family members in Iowa. Those interested in playing music or providing an educational or artistic activity at market should reach out to the Chamber to check availability.
Vendors will be required to abide by the following rules:
- ● STAY HOME: if you or someone in your household are awaiting COVID test results, have had a
fever in the last 3 days, been ill, or are showing signs of respiratory illness (coughing and
weezing).
- ● Face Masks: Vendors will be required to properly wear masks or shields while interacting with
other vendors or customers at market. Chamber staff will have disposable face masks available
to those who need them.
- ● Use Hand Sanitizer/Wash: Vendors will be encouraged to use hand sanitizer or wash their
hands a frequently as possible during market.
- ● Samples: Food samples will be allowed at the market. Samples must be individually packaged
by the vendor and be handed to the customer by the vendor.
- ● Point to Pick: Vendors will be able to decide if they’d like to implement a point to pick rule for
their booth. Chamber staff will create signage and promote messaging to customer to check for signage or with vendors before touching products.
Online Market
In an effort to expand access to customers, an online option to order or shop the market products is available for the 2021 market. Using the website, GrinnellToGo.com, each vendor may choose to make their own profile and list their products. Customers will be able to order products online and pay with a
debit or credit card. Customers wishing to use SNAP, DUFB or Grinnell Grocery Vouchers will check the “pay at store” options.
Customer Expectations
We have implemented the following customer expectations to help maintain safety of all market participants. We ask that customers abide by these expectations to the best of their ability.
- ● STAY HOME: if you or someone in your household are awaiting COVID test results, have had a fever in the last 3 days, been ill, or are showing signs of respiratory illness (coughing and weezing).
- ● Face Masks: Customers will be encouraged to properly wear masks or shields while attending the market.
- ● Use Hand Sanitizer/Wash: There will be at least 3 hand sanitizing stations set up for the market. One on at the entrance, one in the middle of the vendors, and one as customers exit. All will have signage encouraging people to sanitize their hands when they enter and leave the market.
- ● Maintain 6 Feet of Social Distance: Customers will be asked to maintain 6 feet of social distance when possible.
- ● Point to Pick: Customers will be asked to check for signage or with vendors before touching products on tables.
- ● Reusable Bags: will be encouraged at market this year
Market managers and staff greatly appreciate the community’s patience and understanding as we all navigate an ever-changing situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We want to ensure our community has access to fresh, local foods and products, while maintaining a safe environment for our community and vendors. As we continue to navigate the pandemic, adjustments may be made to vendor and customer expectations.
Applications for market vendors are now being accepted. Those interested in applying to be a vendor at the Grinnell Farmers Market can find more information at www.grinnellfarmersmarket.com or can contact the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce, kendra@getintogrinnell.com or 641-236-6555.
About the Grinnell Farmers Market
The Grinnell Farmers Market is a 100% producer grown or made market, meaning that all items for sale must be entirely grown or made by the vendor or immediate family members. All items must be made or grown in Iowa. For non-food items, inputs may be purchased but the final product must be the vendor’s own creation; for example, a vendor may sell a knitted sweater if they purchase the yarn and then knit the sweater themselves. Vendors are responsible for filing state sales tax permits where applicable.
About the Grinnell Chamber
The Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce is an independent, 501©6 non-profit organization focused on the Grinnell community. The mission of the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce is to advance the economic development, vitality, and growth of the community. For more information on how to join the Chamber or get involved, please visit grinnellchamber.org or call 641-236-6555.