UnityPoint Health – Grinnell to Welcome Two Clinics in Summer 2021

Grinnell, IA – April 9, 2021 – UnityPoint Health® – Grinnell Regional Medical Center (GRMC) is pleased to announce Surgical Associates of Grinnell and Montezuma Medical Clinic will join the GRMC family.

“We are fortunate to have close and well-established relationships with both Surgical Associates and Montezuma Medical Clinic,” says Jennifer Havens, CEO at GRMC. “Formally adding them to our UnityPoint Health – Grinnell team will result in more efficient, coordinated health care services, including a shared electronic medical record, for our communities and surrounding areas.”

Surgical Associates of Grinnell was established in 1968 as a private partnership of surgical specialists. Their main office is located in Grinnell, adjacent to GRMC, with outreach locations in Pella, Newton and Oskaloosa, Iowa. Their surgical expertise currently features general surgeons and urologists, with minimally invasive and robotic surgery as well as renowned bariatric (weight loss) surgery expertise and experience.

Together, GRMC and Surgical Associates built Grinnell Bariatrics, earning a designation of a bariatric comprehensive center – one of only a few rural hospitals to hold the designation. Grinnell Bariatrics also holds the highly respected Blue Distinction designation from the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association.

Montezuma Medical Clinic was established as a primary care clinic providing personalized, family medicine care for patients of all ages. They are an independent organization, founded by Dr. Bernhard Wiltfang and led by Dr. J.B. Paulson, located in Montezuma, Iowa, and have been affiliated with GRMC for several decades. Trusted providers with years of family medicine experience have given compassionate, patient-centered care for generations of patients and families.

“We will provide additional information to patients and our communities as we get closer to a final transition date,” says Havens. “We want our community to know these transitions will be as seamless as possible and we look forward to working as one team.”