UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Celebrates Employee Giving

(Grinnell, IA – November 16, 2022) UnityPoint Health® – Grinnell Regional Medical Center (GRMC) Foundation announces the success of its 2023 Employee Giving Campaign.

The Your Passion, Our Purpose Employee Giving Campaign (EGC) provided an opportunity for UnityPoint Health – Grinnell team members to add their philanthropic support to the work they do every day in caring for our patients. The campaign focused on four specific funds: Area of Greatest Need Fund, Medical Equipment Fund, Compassion Fund and Employee Crisis Fund. This year donations for the Medical Equipment Fund will enable the purchase of a vein finder and clinical education training equipment.

A $10,000 challenge grant from The Claude W. Ahrens Charitable Trust provided an additional incentive for team members to give this year. Susan Witt, trustee of The Claude W. Ahrens Charitable Trust, states, “With the generous philanthropic support of GRMC’s team members, I am pleased to partner with them through this challenge grant to make a greater impact on the lives of UnityPoint Health – Grinnell employees, patients and their families.”

GRMC’s team members were challenged to achieve at least 30% participation to receive the $10,000 challenge grant. Team members responded by surpassing that goal, reaching a final participation level of 36%, raising more than $32,000. That total increases to $42,000 with the addition of the challenge grant from The Claude W. Ahrens Charitable Trust.

“We are thrilled to see the percentage of team members participating in the Employee Giving Campaign increase year over year, and the challenge from The Claude W. Ahrens Charitable Trust was a fabulous way to get our 2023 campaign off to an exciting start,” says Jennifer Havens, RN, FACHE, CEO of GRMC. “GRMC is grateful for partners like The Claude W. Ahrens Charitable Trust, who continually support local healthcare in very tangible ways.”

“GRMC’s team members show up with passion every day, and to see them magnify that passion with philanthropy directed back to the mission of the hospital is inspiring,” says Donna Fischer, director of Development at GRMC. “Equally inspiring is when community donors, like Susan Witt and The Claude W. Ahrens Charitable Trust, stand beside our team members with that same passion and dedication to our patients and communities.”

Visit unitypoint.org/grinnell/foundation to make a gift or learn more about the GRMC Foundation.

Photo: UnityPoint Health – Grinnell team member donors gather to celebrate surpassing their Employee Giving Campaign participation goal and thank The Claude W. Ahrens Charitable Trust for the motivational challenge grant.

(Back row, left to right: Linda Pexa, Dr. Lisa Bishop, Sheryl Baarda, Kyle Wilcox, Kim Sears, Dani Messick, Mary Waechter, Donna Fischer, Deb Fraker, Stephanie Vande Stouwe.

Middle row, left to right: Tonya Jones, Jenna Tanner, Sheenna Bachman, Kerry Bennett.

Seated, left to right: Marie Puls, Natalie Cline, Cyndi Wanatee.)