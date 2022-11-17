Non-Surgical Orthopedic Care at UnityPoint Health – Grinnell

(GRINNELL, IA – November 16, 2022) Individuals on-the-go don’t always have the schedule flexibility to surgically resolve their chronic pain and/or acute injuries, and in some cases, surgery isn’t the answer. The UnityPoint Health® – Grinnell Orthopedic Clinic offers multiple non-surgical options to help individuals get back to the busy life they love without surgery.

“Care journeys aren’t a one size fits all. It all depends on the patient’s goals and individual situation,” says Anthony Tedesco, DO, of Des Moines Orthopaedic Surgeons (DMOS). “While some patients may require surgery, other individuals see joint, muscle or skeletal improvement with non-invasive or minimally invasive procedures.”

What are some non-surgical procedures the UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Orthopedic Clinic offers?

They include corticosteroid and numbing medicine to relieve pain at the source while improving function for temporary relief. This can be a steppingstone to tell if a patient needs more aggressive treatment for their condition.

The goal of orthobiologics is to create a more long-term solution to relieve pain and/or increase mobility by healing other muscle, joint or skeletal discomforts. This procedure is an injection that uses a patient’s bone marrow/plasma. Four common areas of use for orthobiologics include: chronic tendon injuries, mild to moderate arthritis, acute soft tissue injuries and revision procedures.

Physical Therapy. The UnityPoint Health – Grinnell physical therapy team partners closely with the Orthopedic Clinic to help patients take steps towards moving their body correctly. Education on proper movement improves function, relieves discomfort and helps patients get back to living well, faster.

“Constant pain should not be part of someone’s everyday life,” says Heather George, NP-C. “We are here to talk through care options and find the right treatment plan to provide relief so you can get back to spending time doing the things you love without the discomfort.”

Start your orthopedic care journey by calling (641) 236-2925 to schedule an appointment. Referrals are not required. Learn more about orthopedic services by visiting unitypoint.org/grinnell/orthopedics.

Photo: UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Orthopedic Clinic, left to right: Heather George, NP-C; Anthony Tedesco, DO; Jessica VanTomme, LPN.