The Ahrens Foundation wins Healthiest State Workplace Award

GRINNELL, IA (Feb. 18, 2022) – The Claude W. and Dolly Ahrens Foundation

was announced the winner of the 2022 Healthiest State Small Workplace Award in an online ceremony Thursday. The award recognizes the Ahrens Foundation for efforts to improve the physical, social and emotional well-being of its employees.

“We are proud to recognize the Claude W. and Dolly Ahrens Foundation with this award,” said Jami Haberl, executive director of the Healthiest State Initiative. “The Ahrens Foundation is dedicated to supporting recreation and health-related initiatives for the community and staff members live out those values in the workplace, too.”

The Claude W. and Dolly Ahrens Foundation provides charitable programs and support to local Grinnell community projects and needs. Some noteworthy accomplishments of The Ahrens Foundation:

The Ahrens Giving Garden (a community garden) is maintained by staff and located outside the Ahrens Foundation office building

“Wellness Wednesdays” staff bonding time, including activities like group lunch, learning activity, physical activity or volunteering

Healthiest State Annual Walk event organized by the Ahrens Foundation at Ahrens Park drew more than 350 community members

“Thank you to the Healthiest State Initiative for this award! We remain committed to a healthy workplace by growing and eating fresh foods, moving more, and spending time together,” said Julie Gosselink, President, CEO, and Chair of the Claude W. and Dolly Ahrens Foundation

The Ahrens Foundation received $1,000 to continue their workplace wellness efforts. For a full list of 2022 Healthiest State Annual Award winners, visit IowaHealthiestState.com/Awards.

The 2022 Healthiest State Annual Awards are sponsored by Wellmark® Blue Cross® and Blue Shield®, HealthPartners UnityPoint Health, Iowa Department of Public Health, Iowa Medical Society and Malvern Bank.

To learn more about the Healthiest State Initiative and its programming and events or how you can get involved, visit IowaHealthiestState.com.

