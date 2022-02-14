SPRING INTO LIFE. GIVE BLOOD.

DES MOINES, IOWA (February 11, 2022) – Spring into action and give the gift of life by donating blood. LifeServe Blood Center is urging community members to roll up their sleeve and give blood as soon as possible!



Someone requires a blood transfusion every 2 seconds. 100% of the blood products needed by your community hospital come from LifeServe blood donors.



Make an appointment at an upcoming neighborhood blood drive near you. Appointments required.



Grinnell Community Blood Drive, 03/08/2022 from 12:30:00 PM – 6:00:00 PM at Grinnell United Methodist Church – Friendship Center, 916 5th Ave..

Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.

LifeServe Blood Center is a non-profit, community based blood center that has served the needs of local hospitals and patients in our regions since 1963. As one of the 15 largest blood centers in the country, LifeServe Blood Center is the SOLE provider of blood and blood products to more than 120 hospitals located across Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota. LifeServe is committed to saving lives by providing premier service to volunteer blood donors and access to a safe, quality blood supply for hospitals and patients. Your donation with LifeServe will help save your neighbor, a friend or family member or a stranger on the street. YOU make a difference in YOUR community.