Save Your Brain with Poweshiek County Public Health

Unlocking Brain Fitness Course Can Reduce Risk of Dementia by Up To 70%

(GRINNELL, Iowa – May 23, 2022) Poweshiek County Public Health (PCPH) is hosting Unlocking Brain Fitness: Keys to Dementia Prevention (KEYS) program for interested individuals age 55 and older. KEYS is a 10-week course with each week addressing a modifiable risk factor in a safe and supportive environment for learning and interaction. Topics will be presented by health and wellness experts including a dietitian, pharmacist and fitness professional – all of whom will offer individual, confidential sessions at the end of weekly courses.

“The KEYS program guides participants through evidence-based lifestyle changes that can drastically reduce their risk of cognitive decline, including dementia and Alzheimer’s disease,” says Shauna Callaway, RN, BSN, director of Poweshiek County Public Health. “Our team is excited to bring this impactful program to our community members.”

The class cost is $50 for the 10-week course which begins June 14 and will occur each Wednesday for ten weeks. Participants can reserve their spot in the KEYS course by calling (641) 236-2385, option 2.Course size is limited to 15 participants per session.

Schedule for Unlocking Brain Fitness: Keys to Dementia Prevention with Poweshiek County Public Health:

Wednesdays , beginning June 14 , 2023, for 10 weeks 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. St. Francis Manor, Administration Building Conference Room, 2021 4 th Ave. in Grinnell

The program’s ten KEY topics include eat well, get moving, be social, hear well, stay sharp, sleep enough, control chronic disease, build stress resilience, use right medications and promote health.

For more information or to take the Save Your Brain quiz, visit www.unlockingbrainfitness.org. To reserve your spot in Unlocking Brain Fitness: Keys to Dementia Prevention with Poweshiek County Public Health, call (641) 236-2385, option 2, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.