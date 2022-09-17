Public Health Hosts 2022 Flu Vaccination Clinics

(GRINNELL, Iowa – September 14, 2021) Public health encourages all individuals six months of age and older to get a yearly flu vaccine. Multiple influenza vaccination clinics will take place throughout Poweshiek County from late September through the end of October. Various vaccines are available at these clinics including Fluzone High-Dose for adults over 65 and the FluLaval Quadrivalent flu vaccine for all.

“Flu season is upon us and one way to protect yourself from severe symptoms of the flu is receiving a vaccine,” says Shauna Callaway, director of Poweshiek County Public Health. “Other ways to reduce spreading respiratory illnesses are covering your coughs and/or sneezes, washing your hands often with warm water and soap, disinfecting regularly touched surfaces and staying home when sick.”

Attendees need to bring a copy of their insurance or Medicare card to the flu vaccine clinics. Without insurance, the cost per flu vaccine is $30. Hand sanitizer will be provided and masks are not required at locations unless specified.

Schedule of Public Health Influenza Vaccination Clinics – No appointments necessary:

Wednesday, October 5 – Grinnell Mutual (drive thru clinic; enter on frontage road) – 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 12 – BGM School in Brooklyn – 3:30 to 6 p.m.

Thursday, October 13 – BGM School in Brooklyn – 3:30 to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, October 19 – Montezuma School – 3:30 to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, October 26 – Grinnell-Newburg High School – 3:30 to 6 p.m.

Individuals that are unable to attend a public flu vaccination clinic and wish to get a flu vaccine can:

Call public health at (641) 236-2385 to schedule an appointment.

to schedule an appointment. Contact their primary care provider to receive a vaccine at their next appointment.

to receive a vaccine at their next appointment. Visit a local flu vaccine provider.

For more information on the public flu vaccination clinics, call (641) 236-2385, visit the public health webpage or follow the PCPH Facebook page.