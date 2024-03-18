Poweshiek County Veterans Affairs Announces Staff Change

Poweshiek County Veterans Affairs Commission Chair Uwe Meyer announced that Russ Schuck has announced his retirement from the position as Executive Director as of March 31. Schuck has held the position for 8 years. Meyer said, “We have been very fortunate to have had Russ’s service over the past 8 years. He has done an excellent job helping Poweshiek County Veterans receive benefits that they deserve. He has been an excellent director and a true advocate for our veterans.”

Meyer also announced the naming of a returning Poweshiek County resident to assume the position of Executive Director. Chris Nolte, who served the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce as Executive Director, and Grinnell Regional Medical Center as Director of Public Relations and Development has accepted the appointment. Nolte and his wife, Jean, recently retired to Grinnell after an absence of almost 22 years. Following their departure, Nolte served as Chamber and Development Corporation Director first in Storm Lake and then Winterset. In Winterset he also served for 12 years as Director of Public Relations and Development for Madison County Healthcare System. He also worked as Volunteer Coordinator for Everystep Hospice for Madison, Adair and Clarke Counties. Meyer said, “The Commission felt the timing of Nolte’s return to the area was a tremendous stroke of luck. Chris brings many years of experience in outreach and helping people. He also has experience working with the federal government and has a feel for the challenges that often accompany that task.” Nolte is a Vietnam era veteran of the U.S. Air Force and will officially begin his duties April 1.