Author Talk by Monique Shore at Drake Community Library

Photo of Monique Shore and Edith Renfrow Smith

In celebration of Iowa History Month and Women’s History Month, Drake Community Library is delighted to host author Monique Shore for an insightful author talk on Tuesday, March 19th at 6 pm. The event, held in the Story Room at Drake Community Library, will delve into the journey behind the publishing of Shore’s book, “No One Is Better than You: Edith Renfrow Smith and the Power of a Mother’s Words.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to gain firsthand insights into the creation process as Shore walks them through the intricate steps involved in writing, illustrating, and printing the book. The project, culminating in 2023, saw dedicated efforts from January through December, with Mrs. Renfrow Smith and her daughter actively participating and providing invaluable input on the text and illustrations.

Shore, who has been a dedicated staff member at Drake Community Library for 33 years this March, expressed her enthusiasm for the event, stating, “I’ll share stories of how Mrs. Renfrow Smith was involved and will discuss how I was able to work with the illustrator, who lives in Seattle, to create representations that are true to Mrs. Renfrow Smith’s life experience.”

The evening will also feature a special reading of the story and provide attendees with the opportunity to engage in questions and conversation with the author, fostering a deeper understanding of the book’s inspiration and significance.

Don’t miss this enriching event celebrating the intersection of Iowa history and women’s contributions. Join us at Drake Community Library for an enlightening evening with Monique Shore on March 19th at 6 pm.

For more information, please contact the library at 641-236-2661.