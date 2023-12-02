Noyce Memorial Video Resurfaces

Recently the Poweshiek History Preservation Project from Drake Community Library posted a review of Robert N. Noyce ’49. With that in mind I had an old “Memorial Celebration” 8 track from Sematech produced in 1990 that I had converted to a DVD. Because of his invention he was given the honorary distinction of “Mayor of Silicon Valley”, he was awarded the State of Iowa’s highest distinguished award “The Iowa Award”, many Presidential Awards and could easily be called “Grinnell’s Favorite Son”. In the video is simply mentions “He Changed the World”.