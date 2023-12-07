Breakfast with Santa at St. Francis Manor was a fun event for all ages! Over 170 people including four generations of the Madolyn Braley, Gary Foster and Pat Johnson families gathered for an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast. From babies to 90-year-olds, most enjoyed seeing the jolly elf; however, there were a few who couldn’t be coaxed with a candy cane to sit on Santa’s lap! Some of Santa’s elves better known as Seeland Park residents assisted with serving drinks and clearing tables. The event raised just over $2,000 to benefit the St. Francis Manor Foundation in its fundraising efforts to purchase a new van for resident transportation.

Santa poses with 4-generations of Seeland Park resident Pat Johnson’s family as well as other family members. L-R: DeNeil Moes; Terri Stark, Pat’s daughter; Mike Jones; Megan Jones, Pat’s granddaughter; Seeland Park resident Delores Johnson; Seeland Park resident Pat Johnson; and sitting on Santa’s lap are Pat’s great-grandchildren, Josephine and Sullivan Jones.

Attendees gathered for all-you-can-eat blueberry, chocolate chip or plain pancakes to benefit the St. Francis Manor Foundation in its fundraising efforts to purchase a new van for resident transportation. Pictured L-R: Marie Andrews, Betty Hammond, Betty Anderson, Sue Baker and Eleanor Osland.

Santa with the festive Seeland Park elves: Linda Eichhorn, Betty Harris, Janet Marcum, Karen Quick, Kae & Mike Beck and Karen & Tom Tish.