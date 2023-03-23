Norris Hall renovation project wins Master Builders of IowaMasters Award

The Norris Hall renovation project, completed in the fall of 2022, has won the Masters Award at this year’s Master Builders of Iowa winter conference held Feb. 28 through Mar. 1.

The Masters Award is given annually in recognition of “exceptional efforts of a construction team in executing the process of completing a project,” according to MBI’s webpage. The award is presented in three different cost categories, with the Norris project falling in the “$10 million to $25 million” range.

The Norris Hall renovation project was a collaboration between Grinnell College, the Weitz Company, CPMI, and OPN Architects. Among the many alterations to Norris included the addition of new windows, a newly designed kitchen and lounge spaces. As well as new ADA rooms and adding an elevator to make the building accessible for all.

Rick Whitney, assistant vice president for Facilities Management, is grateful for the acknowledgement that the Norris project is receiving.

“After seeing the hard work that all of the collaborating teams put into this project last summer, it is great that everyone involved is getting well-deserved recognition,” Whitney said. “Ultimately, we are most thankful that the renovations have made Norris a more comfortable and accessible space for students.”

About Master Builders of Iowa

Master Builders of Iowa is the recognized leader of the construction industry in the state of Iowa. Founded in 1912, MBI is one of 89 chapters of the Associated General Contractors of America , the most influential and widely respected construction association in the country. MBI’s members perform the majority of the state’s commercial, industrial, and public works building projects. The association provides its members with a comprehensive array of educational , safety , environmental, labor, legal, professional development, and legislative services .

Students studying in the newly renovated Norris Hall Lounge Spaces Photos by Haileigh Steffen ’26