Grinnell Chamber Ambassadors Visit Smithsonian Exhibit “Observing With Nasa”

Ambassadors got to check out the new Smithsonian exhibit “Observing with NASA” currently being hosted at the Grinnell Area Arts Council today. Grinnell College Director of Outreach Programming and Events and coordinator of Smithsonian exhibits, Sarah Smith, talked about the process of the college becoming an affiliate partner in 2019 (one of the few rural partners in the nation), getting exhibits pre pandemic and how that process works now.

AmeriCorps VISTA Service Member Morgan Niner explained the current exhibit – Observing with NASA. Visitors can use the kiosk to learn more about how NASA colorized photos from space, try their hand at coloring an image and even request one of three telescopes to take a photo of a specific area for you. Images can be emailed to visitors which can then be forwarded to the Office of Community Partnerships and they’ll print it for you at Total Choice, free of charge, to be picked up in May!