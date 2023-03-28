Grinnell Chamber Ambassadors Visit Smithsonian Exhibit “Observing With Nasa”

AmeriCorps VISTA Service Member Morgan Niner explained the current exhibit – Observing with NASA. Visitors can use the kiosk to learn more about how NASA colorized photos from space, try their hand at coloring an image and even request one of three telescopes to take a photo of a specific area for you. Images can be emailed to visitors which can then be forwarded to the Office of Community Partnerships and they’ll print it for you at Total Choice, free of charge, to be picked up in May!