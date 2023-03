Prairie Canary Underground Speakeasy Celebrates Ribbon Cutting

The space also hosts a separate banquet room that seats 40 people and can be reserved alone or with the speakeasy for special events. The speakeasy is open Wednesday – Saturday 6 PM til late. Wednesday night is Student Night, Thursday night is Educators’ Night, Friday has an early happy hour and Saturday has a late happy hour. Find the code to get in the door on their Facebook or Instagram page or on their website where you can also find a full menu of offerings: canaryspeakeasy.com