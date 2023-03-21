Prairie Canary Underground Speakeasy Celebrates Ribbon Cutting

Ambassadors visited the Canary Underground Speakeasy today. Located in the lower level of Prairie Canary, the space has hosted a number of events and concepts over the years. Owners Paul & Kalyn Durr started to develop the idea of a speakeasy during their travels pre-pandemic but held off on updating the space until the pandemic subsided. The timing was finally right to reopen the lower level and launch the new concept in December of 2022.
Kalyn discussed the blended concept of a fancy cocktail bar with the unique features of the space and felt the theme of a 1920’s speakeasy was a perfect middle ground. The space features a custom drink menu with handcrafted cocktails, mocktails and small bites you won’t find on Prairie’s regular menu. They have a large bourbon and scotch selection and a number of your favorite whiskeys, vodkas and tequilas available.
The space also hosts a separate banquet room that seats 40 people and can be reserved alone or with the speakeasy for special events. The speakeasy is open Wednesday – Saturday 6 PM til late. Wednesday night is Student Night, Thursday night is Educators’ Night, Friday has an early happy hour and Saturday has a late happy hour. Find the code to get in the door on their Facebook or Instagram page or on their website where you can also find a full menu of offerings: canaryspeakeasy.com
Pictured, Back L-R: Mike Jay – Advantage Seamless Gutters Iowa, Donna Fischer – UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Regional Medical Center, Lori Vos – Loralei’s Giftshoppe & Village Decorating Studio, Trent Arment – MCG – Mahaska Communication Group, Charlie Issacs – Theisen’s, Keith Jay – Advantage Seamless Gutters, Kent Reed – American Brawn Charity, Jeff Finch – Wes Finch Auto Plaza, Nathan Beck – Community 1st Credit Union, Chris Meyers – Servpro of Ottumwa and Grinnell
Front L-R: Sarah Smith – Grinnell College, Hannah Warnell, Iowa Realty, Edward Jones – Financial Advisor: Hannah Wilson, Lisa Cirks – Cirks Financial Services, Rachael Kinnick – Grinnell Chamber, Kalyn & Paul Durr – Prairie Canary/Canary Underground, Donnette Ellis – Grinnell College Community Connections, Madilyn Smith – B3 Technology, Whitney Bair Crawford, Agent with New York Life, Briana Gaunt – Community 1st Credit Union, Shannon Redding – Prairie Canary, Marissa Pronschinske – Grinnell Chamber, Erin Bustin – Studio E Grinnell