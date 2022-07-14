Multifamily Residential Development

The City of Grinnell is excited to inform the community that progress is continuing to be made on a proposed Multifamily Residential Development to be located to the south of Walmart and on Industrial Avenue.

Overland Property Group of Salina, KS intends to begin construction of a 48-unit apartment complex in the Early Fall of 2022. The project includes two 24-unit buildings each being three stories tall, and site amenities will include a clubhouse for residents, a playground, permanent BBQ Grills, a picnic area, and bicycle parking throughout the site with 72 spaces for on-site vehicle parking. City staff has completed a review of the plans and the project is simply awaiting the completion of the developer’s due diligence in purchasing the property to issue the building permit so construction can begin.

The development will include exterior access to all units and the unit breakdown includes (12) 1-bedroom, 1 bath units; (24) 2-bedroom, 1 bath units; and (12) 3-bedroom, 2-bath units.