Grinnell Chamber Ambassadors Visit Grinnell College Bookstore

Ambassadors had a great visit this morning with Pioneer Bookshop, Grinnell College to talk about the upcoming Ridiculous Day event and new offerings from the bookstore. Manager Cassie Wherry gave a run down of participating businesses and home based vendors who will be on Main Street for the July 23 event. There are a number of community events happening that day so make plans to head downtown to check it all out! Visit our community calendar for more details.The bookstore has recently added a new line of Grinnell College/community themed products including kitchen towels, coasters, notecards and canisters. They also have discounted NYT best sellers, lots of kids activity books, novels, textbooks, GC swag and more! We’ll be highlighting all the member businesses participating in Ridiculous Day on Facebook LIVE starting tomorrow so make plans to join us and see what everyone has to offer!

Pictured L-R: Ryan Timm Agency – American Family Insurance – Grinnell, Mike Olson – Lincoln Savings Bank, Sarah Smith – Grinnell College, Matt Moyer – Bayer Crop Science, Donnette Ellis – Grinnell College, Cassie Wherry – Pioneer Bookshop, Megan Kriegel – Edward Jones – Financial Advisor: Hannah Wilson, Trent Arment – MCG – Mahaska Communication Group, Fran Conn, Jeff Finch – Wes Finch Auto Plaza, Donna Fisher – UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Regional Medical Center Foundation