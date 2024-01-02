Menner Appointed to USDA As Senior Advisor

Congratulations to member The Bill Menner Group on his recent appointment as Senior Advisor, working primarily with USDA Rural Development‘s State Operations Office, with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Bill is an active and integral member of the Grinnell Chamber, connecting our organization with individuals and opportunities across the state of Iowa. We have no doubt he will continue to do so as an advocate at the federal level with his new role. Congratulations on this well-deserved role, Bill!
Reprinted from Grinnell Chamber Facebook page. Photo courtesy Grinnell Chamber of Commerce.