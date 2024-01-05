Local Author Lisa M. Lucero Publishes Her 4th Novel

Dark fantasy thriller Night Shadow is now available on Amazon.

NEWTON, IOWA (January 2024) Lisa M. Lucero’s fourth novel “Night Shadow” is her first endeavor into writing a dark fantasy and crime thriller. The book is available in both paperback and e-book formats on Amazon. It will soon be sold at other booksellers.

After a visit to Salem, Massachusetts, in 2022 Lucero was inspired to write a magical tale with a weave of suspense.

Experience the horror that journalist Jesse Taylor of The Salem News encounters as he is threatened by the evil witch coven The Night Shadow Circle. While Taylor covers the recent disappearances and deaths in the dark woods of Salem, he soon discovers that the coven is behind it all. Taylor soon experiences unexplained events at his home, and a chilling message written in blood is left for him.

If that isn’t enough excitement, he finds himself dreaming each night of a beautiful woman who bewitches him. At first, he is drawn to her beauty, but things take a dark turn when she transforms into a ghastly evil figure. Taylor refuses to believe any of it is real, but then one day as he is doing yard work, he sees a woman who resembles the one in his dreams.

“Salem has always been a place of intrigue,” Lucero said. “I find that people who visit Salem are drawn to the art of witchcraft and what mystery and horror lies beyond it. There are many tales told there that still captivate people to this very day.”

Published by Light Switch Press, “Night Shadow” is a magical tale of mystery, love, horror, and betrayal. This haunting story will make readers want to watch their step while walking through the murky air and under the pale moonlight.

“I had fun creating the magical battles that take place in this novel,” Lucero said. “It really stirred up my imagination. The detective work done to solve the case in the story is like adding the icing to the cake. I know people will enjoy all the thrill and chills in Night Shadow.”

Lucero’s first book was the romance suspense novel, “Waves Crashing.” She followed that up with the science fiction page-turner “Death Firm” and its sequel, “The Re-Creation of the Death Firm.” She is currently writing a fifth novel, the murder mystery “Deadly Beats.”

Visit her website for more information at www.lisamlucero.com.

About the Author:

Lucero earned her bachelor’s degree in communications at Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kansas, after majoring in journalism at Hutchinson Community College in Hutchinson, Kansas. She got her start as an obituary clerk at The Hutchinson News. Afterward, she was a general assignment reporter at the McPherson Sentinel, a business reporter at the Garden City Telegram, and a news reporter at the Jackson County Herald-Tribune. Lucero also was a freelance writer for the Emporia Gazette, Grinnell College, and the University of Houston-Victoria. She is currently working at Grinnell College as an administrative assistant in data and records. She grew up in McPherson, Kansas, and is now living in Newton, Iowa.

